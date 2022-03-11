Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will announce $83.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 834,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $107.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.