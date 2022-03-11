Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.97. 6,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

