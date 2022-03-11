Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

