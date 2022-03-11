Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $150,364,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

