Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.10 billion and the highest is $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.16 billion to $32.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.85 billion to $34.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. 8,628,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

