Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after buying an additional 481,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

