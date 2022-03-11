Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

RSKD opened at $6.29 on Friday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.