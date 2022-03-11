Analysts Offer Predictions for Clarus Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Clarus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

