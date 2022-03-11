Analysts Offer Predictions for OptiNose, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

