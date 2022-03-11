Analysts Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Target Price at $242.50

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.