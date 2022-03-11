Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) PT at C$3.81

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Shares of TSE CR traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

