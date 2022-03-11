Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Target Price at $108.88

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

