Analysts Set Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target at C$3.40

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

TRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE TRZ traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.62. 98,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$174.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

