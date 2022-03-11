Analyzing Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) & Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 114.43% 11.22% 5.74% Good Times Restaurants 12.59% 25.32% 7.37%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Main Street Capital and Good Times Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40 Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than Good Times Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Good Times Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $289.05 million 10.02 $330.76 million $4.79 8.44 Good Times Restaurants $123.95 million 0.41 $16.79 million $1.26 3.21

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Good Times Restaurants on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

