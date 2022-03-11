Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $478.08

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $478.08 and last traded at $475.20, with a volume of 3941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $473.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.01 and a 200-day moving average of $422.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

