Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,340 ($17.56) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,404.44 ($18.40).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,568 ($20.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,404.81. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.84). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

