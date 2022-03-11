Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. AON accounts for 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,819. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.12 and a 200-day moving average of $291.86. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

