Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $208.47

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.47 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.86). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.73), with a volume of 1,425,748 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

