Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $86.00

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $46.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,521 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

