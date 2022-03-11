APIX Price Tops $0.0448 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $590,269.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

