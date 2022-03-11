Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $64.11. 62,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,381,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

