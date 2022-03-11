Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $595,112.34 and approximately $30,164.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00189279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00372954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007904 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

