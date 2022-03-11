Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.16. 3,760,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

