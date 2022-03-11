Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 153,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

