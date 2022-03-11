Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 152,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,086,448 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

