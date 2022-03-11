Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 2,027.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.28 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.34.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
