Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

ARHS stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $13,127,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

