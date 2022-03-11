Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Down 77.5% in February

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 844,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.66 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

