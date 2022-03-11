Aries Wealth Management Acquires 84,476 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 612.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 956,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,371,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.