Aries Wealth Management Buys 16,948 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 610.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.69. 27,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

