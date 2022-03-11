Aries Wealth Management Grows Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,512 shares of company stock worth $4,236,677. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.83. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

