Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.