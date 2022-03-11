Aries Wealth Management Purchases 15,168 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,448,000 after buying an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. 126,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

