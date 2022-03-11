Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.24.

NYSE:ANET opened at $120.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $11,985,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 684,075 shares of company stock valued at $83,353,269. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

