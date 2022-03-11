Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,959,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,858 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 497,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,064,000 after purchasing an additional 97,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.38.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

