Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 195,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,881. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $211.42 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.84 and a 200 day moving average of $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

