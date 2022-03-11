Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502,591 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 296,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 1,262,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,049. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

