Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Fastenal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 6,787.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Fastenal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fastenal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.57. 93,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

