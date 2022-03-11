Arlington Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.23. The company had a trading volume of 102,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,697. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.21. The firm has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

