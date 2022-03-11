Arlington Partners LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. 26,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

