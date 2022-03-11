Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $4.40 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.