Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $23,710,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,870,000 after acquiring an additional 502,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.21%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

