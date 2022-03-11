Arweave Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.96 or 0.00079979 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $83.46 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

