Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.21.

ASAN stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

