Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($87.13) to GBX 5,940 ($77.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,850 ($76.65) to GBX 5,230 ($68.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,635.56 ($73.84).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 4,769 ($62.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,675. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,175 ($54.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,572 ($86.11). The company has a market cap of £21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

