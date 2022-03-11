ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €685.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €685.00 ($744.57) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($918.48) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($869.57) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €753.69 ($819.23).

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.