Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ASMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,238. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

