Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ASMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,238. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.