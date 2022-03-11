Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

ASRT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Get Assertio alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Assertio by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 121,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.