Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.
ASRT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.
Several research firms have recently commented on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
