Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after buying an additional 240,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,869,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

