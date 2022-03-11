Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.53

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $172.53 and last traded at $171.82, with a volume of 655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,538,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,749,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

